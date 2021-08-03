78,098 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,098 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. 270,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,449,413. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.