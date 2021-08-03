80,861 Shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of PMV Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,111,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 209,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after acquiring an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 878.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $311,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $122,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,138. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMVP stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.81.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PMVP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.