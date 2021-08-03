81,159 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $98.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27.

