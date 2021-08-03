$83.61 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to announce $83.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.20 million and the highest is $88.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $30.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 173.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $335.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.87 million to $348.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $349.21 million, with estimates ranging from $337.18 million to $361.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

