$861.32 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post sales of $861.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $872.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $857.20 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $632.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $558.40 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $286.90 and a 12 month high of $565.32. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.07.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

