A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BAG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

BAG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 564 ($7.37). The company had a trading volume of 58,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. A.G. BARR has a 1-year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 588 ($7.68). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 534.02. The company has a market cap of £631.84 million and a P/E ratio of 32.79.

In other news, insider Mark Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £51,700 ($67,546.38). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,800.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

