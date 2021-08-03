A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

