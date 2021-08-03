A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of A. O. Smith worth $46,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $83,930,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,695,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

AOS opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.