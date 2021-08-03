A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. DNB Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AMKBY traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. 123,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,509. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

