A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.25

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 798450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in A10 Networks by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

