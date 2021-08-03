Aave Price Tops $308.68 on Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $308.68 or 0.00806952 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and $301.07 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aave has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00062409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00094149 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001699 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,933,017 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.