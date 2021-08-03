Aavegotchi (GHST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.35 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00004910 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $107.99 million and approximately $86.35 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00061982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00809605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00093963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 60,378,542 coins and its circulating supply is 57,756,478 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

