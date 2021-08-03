ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 119,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,256,463 shares.The stock last traded at $37.04 and had previously closed at $36.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at $4,015,000. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 12.5% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at $19,814,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

