ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 45 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 45 price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 33 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 30.46.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

