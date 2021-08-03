Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,292 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.49. The company had a trading volume of 141,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,428. The company has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.