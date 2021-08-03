AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.01. 58,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,506. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

