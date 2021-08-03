AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

ABBV traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.78. 262,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

