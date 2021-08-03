Abcam’s (ABC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

ABC traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,399 ($18.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,962. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,364.31. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,554.44.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

