Abcam’s (ABC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.
ABC traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,399 ($18.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,962. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,364.31. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,554.44.
About Abcam
