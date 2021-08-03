Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 83,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 31.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

