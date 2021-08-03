Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,859. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 60.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

