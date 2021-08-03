Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,071 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.35% of Abiomed worth $49,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 58.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 150,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,882,000 after buying an additional 55,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,237. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.00.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.