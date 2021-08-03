Absolute Software (ABS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$38.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.40 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

