Absolute Software (ABST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Absolute Software to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. On average, analysts expect Absolute Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABST stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $691.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

