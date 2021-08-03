Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 47,223 shares.The stock last traded at $14.01 and had previously closed at $13.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $11,708,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $13,963,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,318,000. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

