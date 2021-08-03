Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

