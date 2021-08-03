Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,598. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $321.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

