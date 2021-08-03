AceD Market Capitalization Reaches $89,404.37 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, AceD has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $89,404.37 and $1,920.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

