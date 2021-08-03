Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 758,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of ACRS opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,539,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $16,380,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.