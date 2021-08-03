ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Alan J. Stock acquired 10,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 38,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,481.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,132 shares of company stock valued at $285,032. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACNB stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 28.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

