Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.54.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.83. 17,018,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.