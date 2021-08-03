Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.54.
Activision Blizzard stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.83. 17,018,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.