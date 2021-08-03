Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,018,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.54.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

