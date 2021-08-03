AcuityAds (AT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.50 million.

AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$1.84 and a 12-month high of C$33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.88 million and a P/E ratio of 107.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63.

AT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.83.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

