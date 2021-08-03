AcuityAds (AT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.50 million.
AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$1.84 and a 12-month high of C$33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.88 million and a P/E ratio of 107.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63.
About AcuityAds
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
