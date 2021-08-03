Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on August 10th (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ABOS) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Pharmaceuticals had issued 9,999,999 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $159,999,984 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

