Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

