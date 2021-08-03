Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ADUS traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,617. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

