Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Gap Up to $85.11

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.11, but opened at $89.00. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $89.50, with a volume of 1,496 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,101,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 242,582 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

