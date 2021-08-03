adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $193.02

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $193.02 and last traded at $193.01, with a volume of 55365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADDYY. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Get adidas alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.