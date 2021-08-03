ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADMT opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering.

