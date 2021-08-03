Adshares Trading 40.8% Higher Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002282 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $13.61 million and $112,755.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00037400 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,336 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

