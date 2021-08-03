Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

