Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAVVF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

AAVVF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.15 million, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

