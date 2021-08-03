Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADVM. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

