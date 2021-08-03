Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $331.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.