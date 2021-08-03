Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 6,853.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $17,109,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 828.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 323,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,323.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 273,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

FHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.