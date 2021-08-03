Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 184.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,426.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

