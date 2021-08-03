Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,145,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,371,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 527,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.