Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,549 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 198.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Snowflake by 22.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $213,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $218,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $7,313,940.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,779,015.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,322 shares of company stock worth $173,081,481. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

SNOW stock opened at $268.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

