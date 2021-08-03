Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 4,011 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 212,256 shares worth $9,479,032. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

