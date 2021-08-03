Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 922,475 shares valued at $103,040,607. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

