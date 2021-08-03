Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5,874.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,909 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.12 price target (down from C$29.00) on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

